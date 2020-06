Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great Peoria rental! Not much in this price range, clean and move in ready. Spacious open floorplan with and extra front room for play area or office. Master has walk in closet and double sinks. Private lot and neighborhood close to the freeways and shopping and great schools! Hurry this one won't last!