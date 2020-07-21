8208 W. Columbine Dr.

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home in The Vineyards Development in Peoria. Large Living Room and Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Single Level with 1,321 square feet. Just renovated with all new Interior Paint, all new Carpeting, new Vinyl Plank Flooring, and new Kitchen Countertops and Fixtures. Light and Open with Vaulted Ceilings throughout the home. Two Car Garage and large Yard with Block Fencing. Great central Peoria location just north of Cactus and east of 83rd. Peoria Schools. .



Cross Streets: Cactus Rd & 81st Ave, North on 81st Ave, West on Columbine Dr to the home on the Right



