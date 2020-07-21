All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8208 W. Columbine Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8208 W. Columbine Dr.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

8208 W. Columbine Dr.

8208 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8208 West Columbine Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - ***AVAILABLE 07/15***

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home in The Vineyards Development in Peoria. Large Living Room and Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Single Level with 1,321 square feet. Just renovated with all new Interior Paint, all new Carpeting, new Vinyl Plank Flooring, and new Kitchen Countertops and Fixtures. Light and Open with Vaulted Ceilings throughout the home. Two Car Garage and large Yard with Block Fencing. Great central Peoria location just north of Cactus and east of 83rd. Peoria Schools. .

Cross Streets: Cactus Rd & 81st Ave, North on 81st Ave, West on Columbine Dr to the home on the Right

(RLNE4987667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. have any available units?
8208 W. Columbine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8208 W. Columbine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8208 W. Columbine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 W. Columbine Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. offers parking.
Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. have a pool?
No, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 W. Columbine Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8208 W. Columbine Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College