Home
Peoria, AZ
8159 West Deanna Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

8159 West Deanna Drive

8159 West Deanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8159 West Deanna Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in desirable Fletcher Heights. No Carpeting! It is all Laminate Hardwood Flooring & large tile in the kitchen, hall & entry. Nice open kitchen with gas stove and kitchen island. There is a large walk in pantry. The home has a split floor plan. Backyard has a cozy patio and lush green landscaping. It is across the street from Frontier Elementary School. Great location near restaurants, shopping, golf and the 101. $200 admin fee due at lease signing and a 1.8% rental tax for the City of Peoria.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

