Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

8156 W. Mary Ann Dr.

8156 West Mary Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8156 West Mary Ann Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate move in this Fletcher Heights home is just what you are looking for! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with open floorplan has vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new paint throughout. Backyard is low maintenance but fully landscaped. Sorry NO pets
Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. have any available units?
8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. offer parking?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. have a pool?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8156 W. Mary Ann Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

