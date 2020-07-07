8156 W. Mary Ann Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Ready for immediate move in this Fletcher Heights home is just what you are looking for! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with open floorplan has vaulted ceilings, tile floors, new paint throughout. Backyard is low maintenance but fully landscaped. Sorry NO pets

Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee per adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.