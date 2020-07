Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

NO HOA! Beautiful & Roomy 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2143 sf. Huge Master Suite with walk-in closet, separate shower & garden tub and dual sinks. Open Island kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings. New carpet & New paint. Lovely 18'' tiles with carpet in bedrooms. Custom fans thru-out. No pets of any kind, no smoking & no home businesses or company equiptment allowed.