8027 W ALEX Avenue

A very clean, bright and well maintained 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms detached house in highly desirable Fletcher Heights community. Open living area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural lighting. Tile and wood flooring throughout the house. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Two-inch faux wood blinds on all windows including a lovely bay window in the master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. All major appliances are included. New neutral paint throughout. No smoking. Requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.