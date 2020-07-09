All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

8027 W ALEX Avenue

8027 West Alex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8027 West Alex Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very clean, bright and well maintained 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms detached house in highly desirable Fletcher Heights community. Open living area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural lighting. Tile and wood flooring throughout the house. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Two-inch faux wood blinds on all windows including a lovely bay window in the master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. All major appliances are included. New neutral paint throughout. No smoking. Requires good credit, a clean background check and renters insurance. One pet dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

