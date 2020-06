8004 W. Eugie Ave.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL IN PEORIA! - **NO HOA!** TILE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, DINING IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN HAS GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL, REFRIGERATOR, AND LOTS OF CABINET SPACE! FAMILY ROOM, ONE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, LAUNDRY ROOM INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER, MASTER BEDROOM HAS DOUBLE DOORS, MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER. LINEN STATION UPSTAIRS, FULL HALL BATH UPSTAIRS ALSO! DESERT FRONT, DESERT AND GRASSY BACKYARD, STORAGE SHED! LANDSCAPE AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!! POOL HAS NEW LIGHT AND FILTER! SECURITY SYSTEM AVAILABLE AT TENANTS COST. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME! NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



