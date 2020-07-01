7997 W Rock Springs Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are 83rd Avenue & Jomax Road

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 2,580

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

------------------------------



No Application Fees! This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single level Peoria home located in the gated community of Rock Springs. This home is an open floor plan with tile flooring throughout, neutral two tone paint, upgraded fixtures and window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Beautiful kitchen features large island, granite counter tops, electric ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and large pantry. Large master suite includes direct access to the backyard, walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Professionally landscaped front and back yards are easy to maintain desert landscaping. Covered patio along with an extended patio area with a pergola.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.