Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7997 W Rock Springs Dr
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

7997 W Rock Springs Dr

7997 West Rock Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7997 West Rock Springs Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are 83rd Avenue & Jomax Road
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 2,580
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single level Peoria home located in the gated community of Rock Springs. This home is an open floor plan with tile flooring throughout, neutral two tone paint, upgraded fixtures and window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Beautiful kitchen features large island, granite counter tops, electric ceramic top range, stove top microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and large pantry. Large master suite includes direct access to the backyard, walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Professionally landscaped front and back yards are easy to maintain desert landscaping. Covered patio along with an extended patio area with a pergola.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr have any available units?
7997 W Rock Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr have?
Some of 7997 W Rock Springs Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7997 W Rock Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7997 W Rock Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7997 W Rock Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7997 W Rock Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 7997 W Rock Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7997 W Rock Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 7997 W Rock Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 7997 W Rock Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7997 W Rock Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7997 W Rock Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.

