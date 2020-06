Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome rental in Fletcher heights! Very easy access to 101. Arrowhead district is just around the corner with plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Very spacious layout. Relaxing pool to enjoy during the hot summer months. Includes pool service. Come see today! NOTE: No pets per landlord. Assisted animals only