Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhouse style home is desirable gated community with refreshing pool and well maintained grounds. Master bedroom, master bath, and additional 1/2 bath on lower level, 2 more bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Tile throughout the lower level and carpet upstairs. Nice custom paint. Beautiful backyard with easy to care for turf for year round green ''grass'' Two car garage and private driveway. NO street parking allowed. NO pets or smoking.