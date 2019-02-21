All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7942 W EMORY Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:08 AM

7942 W EMORY Lane

7942 West Emory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7942 West Emory Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
6bd 3.5 bath Casa De Cileo sleeps 16Must see this BEAUTIFUL home in the highly sought after Silver Crest Gated Community.WAKE UP TO MOUNTAIN VIEWSStart your day with a cup of coffee out on the back patio, soaking in the peace and quiet with the mountains in the background. Keep meals simple and grill out on the built-in outdoor kitchen, dining al fresco at the patio table and bar area.Kids of all ages will love romping around in the large grassy sized private backyard, with plenty of space to play. A heated pool is also a big hit. For the adults, soak away your cares in the bubbly warm waters of the spa. Enjoy mountain views as you splash around in the pool that can be heated while the kids play in the big back yard. Picturesque hiking trails are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7942 W EMORY Lane have any available units?
7942 W EMORY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7942 W EMORY Lane have?
Some of 7942 W EMORY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7942 W EMORY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7942 W EMORY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7942 W EMORY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7942 W EMORY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7942 W EMORY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7942 W EMORY Lane offers parking.
Does 7942 W EMORY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7942 W EMORY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7942 W EMORY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7942 W EMORY Lane has a pool.
Does 7942 W EMORY Lane have accessible units?
No, 7942 W EMORY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7942 W EMORY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7942 W EMORY Lane has units with dishwashers.
