7942 W EMORY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

6bd 3.5 bath Casa De Cileo sleeps 16Must see this BEAUTIFUL home in the highly sought after Silver Crest Gated Community.WAKE UP TO MOUNTAIN VIEWSStart your day with a cup of coffee out on the back patio, soaking in the peace and quiet with the mountains in the background. Keep meals simple and grill out on the built-in outdoor kitchen, dining al fresco at the patio table and bar area.Kids of all ages will love romping around in the large grassy sized private backyard, with plenty of space to play. A heated pool is also a big hit. For the adults, soak away your cares in the bubbly warm waters of the spa. Enjoy mountain views as you splash around in the pool that can be heated while the kids play in the big back yard. Picturesque hiking trails are just minutes away.