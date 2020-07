Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC LOT IN PEORIA - 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE WALK IN PANTRY AND ISLAND, MASTER BEDROOM HAS SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL MASTER BATH, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER AND DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, COVERED PATIO, DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARDS, CLOSE TO PARK.



(RLNE3180529)