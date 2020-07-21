All apartments in Peoria
7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane

7925 West Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7925 West Rose Garden Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOLAR = Incredible Savings Opportunity! Fantastic home in Fletcher Heights features 4 bedrooms (PLUS a den and loft!) and 3 baths. Downstairs den could be used as a 5th bedroom with access to a 3/4 bath. Formal living and dining rooms with soaring vaulted ceilings is light and bright with lots of windows! The spacious kitchen with large breakfast bar is open to the breakfast nook and family rooms. The large master bedroom also features vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom features a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, large second bath with dual sinks and a loft complete the upstairs. This home has fresh interior two-tone paint, new light fixtures inside and out, wood blinds throughout! Ample storage with large storage closet upstairs and under the stair storage + space in the laundry for additional cabinets or shelves. Washer, dryer and fridge included! Great entertaining yard is low maintenance with artificial grass, a large covered patio, horseshoe pit and mature trees. Preferred North/South exposure. Superb location is close to schools, shopping, dining, parks and freeway access! This one is a must see! ALSO FOR SALE! SEE MLS 5938902.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane have any available units?
7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane have?
Some of 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane offers parking.
Does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
