7925 W ROSE GARDEN Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

SOLAR = Incredible Savings Opportunity! Fantastic home in Fletcher Heights features 4 bedrooms (PLUS a den and loft!) and 3 baths. Downstairs den could be used as a 5th bedroom with access to a 3/4 bath. Formal living and dining rooms with soaring vaulted ceilings is light and bright with lots of windows! The spacious kitchen with large breakfast bar is open to the breakfast nook and family rooms. The large master bedroom also features vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom features a separate tub and shower, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms, large second bath with dual sinks and a loft complete the upstairs. This home has fresh interior two-tone paint, new light fixtures inside and out, wood blinds throughout! Ample storage with large storage closet upstairs and under the stair storage + space in the laundry for additional cabinets or shelves. Washer, dryer and fridge included! Great entertaining yard is low maintenance with artificial grass, a large covered patio, horseshoe pit and mature trees. Preferred North/South exposure. Superb location is close to schools, shopping, dining, parks and freeway access! This one is a must see! ALSO FOR SALE! SEE MLS 5938902.