All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7749 West Paradise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7749 West Paradise Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:22 PM

7749 West Paradise Drive

7749 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7749 West Paradise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The front courtyard is truly unique and welcoming. Cozy living room features stained concrete flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Swimming Pool, great for entertaining with a fireplace out side! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering $250 off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 West Paradise Drive have any available units?
7749 West Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7749 West Paradise Drive have?
Some of 7749 West Paradise Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 West Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7749 West Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 West Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7749 West Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7749 West Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 7749 West Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7749 West Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7749 West Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 West Paradise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7749 West Paradise Drive has a pool.
Does 7749 West Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 7749 West Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 West Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7749 West Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College