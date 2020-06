Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home in great location of Peoria. Open floor plan. Split master bedroom. 3 full bedrooms with Den/office next to master bedroom, could be used as another bedroom, but no closet. Extra storage with built in cabinets in garage. All appliances included. Great home in great location.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.