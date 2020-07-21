All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7629 W. Redbird Rd.
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

7629 W. Redbird Rd.

7629 West Redbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

7629 West Redbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
7629 W. Redbird Rd. Available 08/05/19 7629 W. Redbird Rd. - Gorgeous Upgraded 4 Bed 2.5 Bath In Peoria! - 76th. Ln. & Jomax - CALL TODAY! - ******Occupied until the end of July, no showings until 8/5/2019******

You won't want to miss out on this beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Peoria LOADED W/ upgrades! N/S exposure lot! Conveniently located off of 76th. Ln. & Jomax!
This move in ready home has it all! Upgraded Tile flooring at the Entry, Living & dining room, kitchen, laundry room & bathrooms. Stunning Gourmet kitchen features 30'' electric cooktop stove, double ovens, breath-taking granite countertops & Flat panel Maple cabinets. Beautiful upgraded light fixtures, upgraded brushed nickel bathroom fixtures & accessories. Master vanity & bathroom boast custom tile work w/ drop in sinks. Entire home tech system pre-wire combines 7.1 Home theater pre-wire, 3-zone music pre-wire, Security pre-wire, HDTV Satellite pre-wire & 3 Home office plates. Beautiful two-tone interior paint w/ raised baseboards. Keyless entry to the garage. Service door from garage to side yard. Backyard is breathtaking! Professionally landscaped yard includes beautiful green grass, private patio, lots of custom paver work and much more! Too much to list on this home! (Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included!) - HURRY! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2395213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. have any available units?
7629 W. Redbird Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. have?
Some of 7629 W. Redbird Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7629 W. Redbird Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7629 W. Redbird Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7629 W. Redbird Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7629 W. Redbird Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 7629 W. Redbird Rd. offers parking.
Does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7629 W. Redbird Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. have a pool?
No, 7629 W. Redbird Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7629 W. Redbird Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7629 W. Redbird Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7629 W. Redbird Rd. has units with dishwashers.
