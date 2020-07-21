Amenities

7629 W. Redbird Rd. Available 08/05/19 7629 W. Redbird Rd. - Gorgeous Upgraded 4 Bed 2.5 Bath In Peoria! - 76th. Ln. & Jomax - CALL TODAY! - ******Occupied until the end of July, no showings until 8/5/2019******



You won't want to miss out on this beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Peoria LOADED W/ upgrades! N/S exposure lot! Conveniently located off of 76th. Ln. & Jomax!

This move in ready home has it all! Upgraded Tile flooring at the Entry, Living & dining room, kitchen, laundry room & bathrooms. Stunning Gourmet kitchen features 30'' electric cooktop stove, double ovens, breath-taking granite countertops & Flat panel Maple cabinets. Beautiful upgraded light fixtures, upgraded brushed nickel bathroom fixtures & accessories. Master vanity & bathroom boast custom tile work w/ drop in sinks. Entire home tech system pre-wire combines 7.1 Home theater pre-wire, 3-zone music pre-wire, Security pre-wire, HDTV Satellite pre-wire & 3 Home office plates. Beautiful two-tone interior paint w/ raised baseboards. Keyless entry to the garage. Service door from garage to side yard. Backyard is breathtaking! Professionally landscaped yard includes beautiful green grass, private patio, lots of custom paver work and much more! Too much to list on this home! (Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included!) - HURRY! This one won't last long at this price!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Cats Allowed



