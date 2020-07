7611 W. Charter Oak Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT IN PARK ROSE - THIS CHARMING HOME IS READY FOR YOU! PREVIOUSLY OWNER OCCUPIED WITH MANY UPGRADES AND NICE TOUCHES INCLUDING NEUTRAL DECORATOR PAINT, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT AND UPGRADED FIXTURES. LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2 STORY HOME HAS 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH LARGE LOFT AREA. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS INCLUDING NEW PLANK TILE FLOORING IN GREAT ROOM THAT OPENS TO KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, KITCHEN ISLAND, AND BLACK APPLIANCES INCLUDING MICROWAVE, FRIDGE, SMOOTH TOP RANGE AND DISHWASHER. HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS WITH PEDESTAL SINK. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. 2 INCH BLINDS THROUGHOUT. 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS INCLUDING MASTER EN SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FREESTANDING STORAGE CABINETS. ENJOY RELAXING IN YOUR PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO, GRASS AREA AND LEMON, GRAPEFRUIT AND ORANGE TREES AND YARD WATERING SYSTEM FRONT AND BACK. LOCATED IN DESIRABLE PARK ROSE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTLY ACROSS STREET FROM THE COMMUNITY PARK/PLAYGROUND. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES (SRP, PEORIA WATER/SEWER/TRASH) AND CARES FOR LANDSCAPING. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 1.8% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. LANDLORD MAY CONSIDER PETS UNDER 15 LBS WITH APPROVAL AND PET DEPOSIT.



