Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:31 AM

7426 West Sierra Street

7426 West Sierra Street · No Longer Available
Location

7426 West Sierra Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Foxfire

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 West Sierra Street have any available units?
7426 West Sierra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 7426 West Sierra Street currently offering any rent specials?
7426 West Sierra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 West Sierra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7426 West Sierra Street is pet friendly.
Does 7426 West Sierra Street offer parking?
No, 7426 West Sierra Street does not offer parking.
Does 7426 West Sierra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 West Sierra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 West Sierra Street have a pool?
Yes, 7426 West Sierra Street has a pool.
Does 7426 West Sierra Street have accessible units?
No, 7426 West Sierra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 West Sierra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7426 West Sierra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7426 West Sierra Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7426 West Sierra Street does not have units with air conditioning.
