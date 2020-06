Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal living room w/wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, family room, 2 car garage, super large lot (over 1/4 acre), 11 Ft rv gate and parking, this home on corner lot of a cul-de-sac! Wood laminate flooring and cermaic tile throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge kitchen island! This house has dual pane windows throughout and ceiling fans in every room.