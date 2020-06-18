All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7208 W TETHER Trail

7208 West Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7208 West Tether Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
This home is in great condition with many amenities. To start with a gorgeous pool maintained by the owner. Full, beautiful, and green landscaping... again maintained and paid for by the owner. This a single level, four bed room, two bath home nearly 2400 sq ft home. It is in the heart of the near west valley convenient to a regional shopping mall, major transportation corridors such as 67th ave, Happy Valley, and SR101. No small rooms in this home with large eat in kitchen, family room , dinning room, and a fourth bed room with a double door that can be an office as well. Alarm system in place and ready to be connected to a security service provider. Plenty of storage with a three car garage...single car garage is split and is off the utility room. Come see, smart move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 W TETHER Trail have any available units?
7208 W TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 W TETHER Trail have?
Some of 7208 W TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 W TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7208 W TETHER Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 W TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7208 W TETHER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7208 W TETHER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7208 W TETHER Trail does offer parking.
Does 7208 W TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 W TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 W TETHER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7208 W TETHER Trail has a pool.
Does 7208 W TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 7208 W TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 W TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 W TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.
