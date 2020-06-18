7208 W TETHER Trail

Amenities

This home is in great condition with many amenities. To start with a gorgeous pool maintained by the owner. Full, beautiful, and green landscaping... again maintained and paid for by the owner. This a single level, four bed room, two bath home nearly 2400 sq ft home. It is in the heart of the near west valley convenient to a regional shopping mall, major transportation corridors such as 67th ave, Happy Valley, and SR101. No small rooms in this home with large eat in kitchen, family room , dinning room, and a fourth bed room with a double door that can be an office as well. Alarm system in place and ready to be connected to a security service provider. Plenty of storage with a three car garage...single car garage is split and is off the utility room. Come see, smart move!