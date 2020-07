6814 W BRILES Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH FEATURES HAS IT ALL; SOARING CEILINGS, GORGEOUS GRANITE SLAB KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL UNDERMOUNT SINK,PULL-OUT FAUCET,NEW RICH CHERRY CABINETS THRU-OUT,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, WALK IN PANTRY! NICE 20''TRAVERTINE LOOK TILE, PLUSH CARPET, DESIGNER PAINT, BRONZE CEILING FANS & LIGHTING, LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE, SITTING ROOM, HUGE SURROUND WITH OIL RUBBED BRONZE FIXTURES, BRONZE CLEAR GLASS SHOWER DOOR, WALK-IN CLOSET! GUEST BATH GRANITE SLAB VANITY, DBL SINKS, BRONZE FAUCETS, CEILING FANS IN BEDS. RV GATE, MATURE TREES, NEW EPOXY 3 CAR GARAGE FLOOR! RECENTLY ADDED FRESH ROCKS IN FRONT YARD. PETS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT AND DEPENDS ON BREED, LIABILITY INSURANCE. Also for sale, first come, first serve. If rented, sale be cancel.l