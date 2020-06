Amenities

walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming Peoria three bedroom two bath home with new carpet and new paint throughout. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings makes this home feel so spacious. Living room boasts a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is light and bright with massive pantry. Master bedroom has extremely spacious walk in closet. This darling home won't last long so don't delay.



Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.