This UNIQUE 3 bedroom + Loft 2 bathroom home sites on a large 9,000+ sqft lot with a RV gate and 2 car garage. This home has been remodeled offering an updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Modern finished concrete flooring and new carpet! Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet. The large private yard features a nice covered patio and storage shed.