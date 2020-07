6744 W BUCKSKIN Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

**READY FOR SWIMMING RIGHT NOW** INTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE TILE FLOORING, WHITE CABINETRY WITH SATIN NICKEL KNOBS, GRANITE C/TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES (FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED), CEILING FANS, WINDOW BLINDS, INSIDE LAUNDRY, MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER, DUAL SINKS & WALK-IN CLOSET AND MUCH MORE. CORNER LOT WITH NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE ON THE OUTSIDE ALONG WITH REAR COVERED PATIO, GAS STUB OFF THE PATIO AND PEBBLE FINISH PLAY POOL. POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED WITH THE LEASE. A/C UNIT REPLACED IN 2019 SO THAT WILL HELP WITH EFFICIENCY.