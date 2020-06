Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Single level, open floor plan 4 bedroom home with covered patio, artificial grass, gorgeous views of mountain and desert located in beautiful Vistancia. Home features large kitchen with gas range open to the living room and dining room, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Home has lots of tile and 2 car garage.

