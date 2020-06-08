30688 N 138th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous home 2 bed with a large den and AMAZING VIEWS on Quiet Cul De Sac street! Like a model home, upgrades are at every corner: Pavered driveway, back patio & sitting area in backyard, artificial turf, Custom front screen door, shutters throughout, Spacious Den, central vac system, R/O drinking water, water softener, granite counters, gourmet kitchen w/ gas cook top, wall oven & SS Appliances, staggered kitchen cabinets w/ hardware, subway tile back splash, huge walk-in pantry, pendant lights, custom lighting fixtures, brushed nickel bath fixtures, 20x20 floor tiles, tall baseboards, Rare 3-car garage w/ service door, cabinets & epoxy-coated floor. Low-maintenance Xeriscape front & back yards. Finish off every day with Unobstructed & Breathtaking Sunsets from your own backyard.