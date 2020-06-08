All apartments in Peoria
30688 N 138th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30688 N 138th Ave

30688 North 138th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30688 North 138th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
oven
Gorgeous home 2 bed with a large den and AMAZING VIEWS on Quiet Cul De Sac street! Like a model home, upgrades are at every corner: Pavered driveway, back patio & sitting area in backyard, artificial turf, Custom front screen door, shutters throughout, Spacious Den, central vac system, R/O drinking water, water softener, granite counters, gourmet kitchen w/ gas cook top, wall oven & SS Appliances, staggered kitchen cabinets w/ hardware, subway tile back splash, huge walk-in pantry, pendant lights, custom lighting fixtures, brushed nickel bath fixtures, 20x20 floor tiles, tall baseboards, Rare 3-car garage w/ service door, cabinets & epoxy-coated floor. Low-maintenance Xeriscape front & back yards. Finish off every day with Unobstructed & Breathtaking Sunsets from your own backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30688 N 138th Ave have any available units?
30688 N 138th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30688 N 138th Ave have?
Some of 30688 N 138th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30688 N 138th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30688 N 138th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30688 N 138th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 30688 N 138th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30688 N 138th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 30688 N 138th Ave does offer parking.
Does 30688 N 138th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30688 N 138th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30688 N 138th Ave have a pool?
No, 30688 N 138th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 30688 N 138th Ave have accessible units?
No, 30688 N 138th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30688 N 138th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 30688 N 138th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
