Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
30021 N 70TH Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

30021 N 70TH Drive

30021 70th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30021 70th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Entering the home you're greeted with an extensive formal dining room, leading in to the open kitchen which boasts plenty of cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a spacious pantry. Just down the hallway is a private den or possible 4th bedroom with double doors, half bath and laundry room with additional storage and shelving. Direct access to the garage as well with service doors. Up the stairs to a large loft with balcony access to look out on the gorgeous mountain views, quiet starry nights and breathtaking sunsets. The master suite is accompanied with a private ensuite and large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full hall bath complete the upstairs. The backyard is a great low maintenance yard to enjoy privacy as you back the wash and mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30021 N 70TH Drive have any available units?
30021 N 70TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30021 N 70TH Drive have?
Some of 30021 N 70TH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30021 N 70TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30021 N 70TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30021 N 70TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30021 N 70TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30021 N 70TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30021 N 70TH Drive offers parking.
Does 30021 N 70TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30021 N 70TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30021 N 70TH Drive have a pool?
No, 30021 N 70TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30021 N 70TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 30021 N 70TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30021 N 70TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30021 N 70TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

