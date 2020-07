29061 N 125th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME! Available now!! This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Upgrades include 18x18 Tile, Carpet, 2 tone interior paint, Granite kitchen counters, 42'' Nutmeg Kitchen Cabinets, Soft Water Loop & several electrical upgrades. The large Master Bath features a shower, huge walk in closet & Dual Sinks. The main living area is enhanced with upgraded 20'x 8 'Wall of Glass' Slider that provides the perfect Arizona lifestyle. Call / Text Tracy Blackmon BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602.814.0677