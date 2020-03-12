All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

28435 N 127TH Lane

28435 North 127th Lane · (623) 986-0987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28435 North 127th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021. Experience the Trilogy active-adult lifestyle while enjoying the luxury & comfort of this spectacular rental home! HIGHLY UPDATED IN 2018 w/stunning decorator features & brand new resort backyard; PREPAID LEASED SOLAR means very low electric bills, even during the hottest months; CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE KIVA CLUB. See photos w/captions for details about this home's features including the highly upgraded gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, highly upgraded bathrms & popular Smart Space. May-Oct $2,300/mo-Tenant pays utilities, internet, cable & rental tax. Nov-Dec $3,000/mo* & Jan-Apr $3,400/mo*. *Utilities, internet, basic cable, premium channels & Apple TV included w/ cap of $200. Tenant pays rental tax. No Pets. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The Mita Club has additional community amenities. Easy access from Trilogy to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28435 N 127TH Lane have any available units?
28435 N 127TH Lane has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28435 N 127TH Lane have?
Some of 28435 N 127TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28435 N 127TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28435 N 127TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28435 N 127TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28435 N 127TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28435 N 127TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28435 N 127TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 28435 N 127TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28435 N 127TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28435 N 127TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28435 N 127TH Lane has a pool.
Does 28435 N 127TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 28435 N 127TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28435 N 127TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28435 N 127TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
