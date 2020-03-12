28435 N 127TH Lane

Amenities

LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021. Experience the Trilogy active-adult lifestyle while enjoying the luxury & comfort of this spectacular rental home! HIGHLY UPDATED IN 2018 w/stunning decorator features & brand new resort backyard; PREPAID LEASED SOLAR means very low electric bills, even during the hottest months; CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE KIVA CLUB. See photos w/captions for details about this home's features including the highly upgraded gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, highly upgraded bathrms & popular Smart Space. May-Oct $2,300/mo-Tenant pays utilities, internet, cable & rental tax. Nov-Dec $3,000/mo* & Jan-Apr $3,400/mo*. *Utilities, internet, basic cable, premium channels & Apple TV included w/ cap of $200. Tenant pays rental tax. No Pets. Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the neighborhood. The Mita Club has additional community amenities. Easy access from Trilogy to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.