Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

28071 N 123RD Lane

28071 North 123rd Lane · (623) 512-2944
Location

28071 North 123rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
This is an exquisitely fully furnished home for rent in Trilogy at Vistancia's ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Stone Tuscan facade with a private pavered courtyard entry that features a trellis covering, which is a perfect outdoor space for your morning coffee. This home offers a gourmet kitchen, family room open to dining area, den with sofa sleeper for extra guests and spacious bedrooms. You will find yourself spending most of your time in the private, fully fenced backyard with pool, firepit and outdoor kitchen. Just bring your suitcase and start enjoying the Trilogy resort lifestyle. Call for rates, which vary based on length of stay and time of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28071 N 123RD Lane have any available units?
28071 N 123RD Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28071 N 123RD Lane have?
Some of 28071 N 123RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28071 N 123RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28071 N 123RD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28071 N 123RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28071 N 123RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28071 N 123RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28071 N 123RD Lane does offer parking.
Does 28071 N 123RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28071 N 123RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28071 N 123RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28071 N 123RD Lane has a pool.
Does 28071 N 123RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 28071 N 123RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28071 N 123RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28071 N 123RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
