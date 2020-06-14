28071 N 123RD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool

This is an exquisitely fully furnished home for rent in Trilogy at Vistancia's ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Stone Tuscan facade with a private pavered courtyard entry that features a trellis covering, which is a perfect outdoor space for your morning coffee. This home offers a gourmet kitchen, family room open to dining area, den with sofa sleeper for extra guests and spacious bedrooms. You will find yourself spending most of your time in the private, fully fenced backyard with pool, firepit and outdoor kitchen. Just bring your suitcase and start enjoying the Trilogy resort lifestyle. Call for rates, which vary based on length of stay and time of year.