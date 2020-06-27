All apartments in Peoria
27985 N. 92nd Ave.

27985 North 92nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27985 North 92nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new Peoria home has tons of space with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms! Loaded with amenities including modern grey plank tile flooring, custom two tone paint, & a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with gas cook-top, island, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Split floor-plan with 3 bedroom on the front end of the home. 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and the 3rd has it's own private bathroom with shower. On the other side of the home is the spacious master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub/shower & dual sinks. More amenities will be added before you move in including a washer & dryer, refrigerator & landscaping in the backyard! You can be the first person to live in this luxury Pradera gated community new build!! SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. have any available units?
27985 N. 92nd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. have?
Some of 27985 N. 92nd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27985 N. 92nd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
27985 N. 92nd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27985 N. 92nd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 27985 N. 92nd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. offer parking?
No, 27985 N. 92nd Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27985 N. 92nd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. have a pool?
No, 27985 N. 92nd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 27985 N. 92nd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 27985 N. 92nd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27985 N. 92nd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
