27985 N. 92nd Ave.

Amenities
Brand new Peoria home has tons of space with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms! Loaded with amenities including modern grey plank tile flooring, custom two tone paint, & a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with gas cook-top, island, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Split floor-plan with 3 bedroom on the front end of the home. 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and the 3rd has it's own private bathroom with shower. On the other side of the home is the spacious master suite with walk-in closet, separate tub/shower & dual sinks. More amenities will be added before you move in including a washer & dryer, refrigerator & landscaping in the backyard! You can be the first person to live in this luxury Pradera gated community new build!! SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.