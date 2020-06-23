All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 27602 N 89TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
27602 N 89TH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27602 N 89TH Lane

27602 North 89th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27602 North 89th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious family/executive home with 5 bedroom 3.5 baths includes a separate casita/office w/full bath off front courtyard! Upgraded cabinets, flooring,and granite countertops throughout. Blinds/Draperies on all windows. Large kitchen with professional grade double ovens and gas cooktop. Refrigerator included as well as washer/dryer, which can be removed if necessary. Large laundry room, ample storage with additional cabinets in the garage. Located in the upscale community of Westwing Mountain with mountain views, desert trails, community parks, shopping, schools, convenient access to freeways and Lake Pleasant regional park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27602 N 89TH Lane have any available units?
27602 N 89TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27602 N 89TH Lane have?
Some of 27602 N 89TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27602 N 89TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27602 N 89TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27602 N 89TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27602 N 89TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27602 N 89TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27602 N 89TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 27602 N 89TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27602 N 89TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27602 N 89TH Lane have a pool?
No, 27602 N 89TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27602 N 89TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 27602 N 89TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27602 N 89TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27602 N 89TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College