27602 N 89TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious family/executive home with 5 bedroom 3.5 baths includes a separate casita/office w/full bath off front courtyard! Upgraded cabinets, flooring,and granite countertops throughout. Blinds/Draperies on all windows. Large kitchen with professional grade double ovens and gas cooktop. Refrigerator included as well as washer/dryer, which can be removed if necessary. Large laundry room, ample storage with additional cabinets in the garage. Located in the upscale community of Westwing Mountain with mountain views, desert trails, community parks, shopping, schools, convenient access to freeways and Lake Pleasant regional park.