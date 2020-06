27336 N HIGUERA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

GORGEOUS FORMER MODEL HOME IN POPULAR WESTWING MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY.UPGRADED TO PERFECTION.GREAT ROOM, MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & SPACIOUS DINING AREA. BACKYARD IS LUSH WITH PLANTS & SHADE TREES. THE SPA IN NOT OPERATIONAL & MUST REMAIN COVERED AT ALL TIMES.THERE IS A $100.00 ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.OWNER WILL ALLOW ONE DOG-RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE NOT PERMITTED UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON, ANY ADULTS OTHER THAN THE MAIN APPLICANTS NEED TO SUBMIT THE BACKGROUND CHECK FORM ALONG WITH $25.00 PROCESSING FEE