25538 N 105TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home in Peoria! Nestled in a private cul-de-sac, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath property features gravel landscaping with low water plants, 2 car garage with attached cabinets, and paver entryway/courtyard. Inside you'll find custom paint, tile flooring in main areas, French doors that opens to a den, and an amazing open floor plan that merge styles and creates a visually larger space. Fabulous kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets with crown molding, walk-in pantry, island with breakfast bar, and granite countertops. Spacious master suite has a private bath with double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Stunning backyard is comprised of a covered patio, pavers, outdoor kitchen, and just the right amount of grass. H. Property can be rented furnished for $2,500 a month