Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25538 N 105TH Drive

25538 North 105th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25538 North 105th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home in Peoria! Nestled in a private cul-de-sac, this 4 bed, 3.5 bath property features gravel landscaping with low water plants, 2 car garage with attached cabinets, and paver entryway/courtyard. Inside you'll find custom paint, tile flooring in main areas, French doors that opens to a den, and an amazing open floor plan that merge styles and creates a visually larger space. Fabulous kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets with crown molding, walk-in pantry, island with breakfast bar, and granite countertops. Spacious master suite has a private bath with double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Stunning backyard is comprised of a covered patio, pavers, outdoor kitchen, and just the right amount of grass. H. Property can be rented furnished for $2,500 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25538 N 105TH Drive have any available units?
25538 N 105TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 25538 N 105TH Drive have?
Some of 25538 N 105TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25538 N 105TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25538 N 105TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25538 N 105TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25538 N 105TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 25538 N 105TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25538 N 105TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 25538 N 105TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25538 N 105TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25538 N 105TH Drive have a pool?
No, 25538 N 105TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25538 N 105TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 25538 N 105TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25538 N 105TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25538 N 105TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
