All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 20968 N 80TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
20968 N 80TH Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

20968 N 80TH Drive

20968 North 80th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20968 North 80th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Appealing 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home features beautiful laminate floors, formal living room & dining room and comfortable family room with an attractive built-in entertainment center. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets, tiled counter-tops, breakfast bar, nook and pantry. Downstairs bedroom and bath is perfect guest quarters. Upstairs has open area, 3 bedrooms, plus a split Master suite with walk-in closet and a luxury tile floor bath with double sinks, separate shower & tub and enclosed lavatory. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, 2'' wood blinds, multi-pane windows, ceiling fans, and gas for heat and hot water. Easy care rear yard with covered patio, heated pool and spa, desert landscaping, adjacent to common area. Three car garage. A great home in an awesome neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20968 N 80TH Drive have any available units?
20968 N 80TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20968 N 80TH Drive have?
Some of 20968 N 80TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20968 N 80TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20968 N 80TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20968 N 80TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20968 N 80TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20968 N 80TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20968 N 80TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20968 N 80TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20968 N 80TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20968 N 80TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20968 N 80TH Drive has a pool.
Does 20968 N 80TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20968 N 80TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20968 N 80TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20968 N 80TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College