20968 N 80TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Appealing 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home features beautiful laminate floors, formal living room & dining room and comfortable family room with an attractive built-in entertainment center. Spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets, tiled counter-tops, breakfast bar, nook and pantry. Downstairs bedroom and bath is perfect guest quarters. Upstairs has open area, 3 bedrooms, plus a split Master suite with walk-in closet and a luxury tile floor bath with double sinks, separate shower & tub and enclosed lavatory. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, 2'' wood blinds, multi-pane windows, ceiling fans, and gas for heat and hot water. Easy care rear yard with covered patio, heated pool and spa, desert landscaping, adjacent to common area. Three car garage. A great home in an awesome neighborhood.