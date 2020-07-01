All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

19108 N 91ST Lane

19108 North 91st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19108 North 91st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhouse in high demand Westbrook Village active adult community! This floorplan is just perfect with large living room, eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, indoor laundry, BIG master suite, generous guest room, and private patio to enjoy enjoy your morning coffee! Direct entry from garage and courtyard facing entry close to guest parking and HOA maintains the landscaping! What more could you ask for! Please note, at least one occupant must be 45 years of age or over and no occupants under age 18 are permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19108 N 91ST Lane have any available units?
19108 N 91ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19108 N 91ST Lane have?
Some of 19108 N 91ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19108 N 91ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19108 N 91ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19108 N 91ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19108 N 91ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19108 N 91ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19108 N 91ST Lane offers parking.
Does 19108 N 91ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19108 N 91ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19108 N 91ST Lane have a pool?
No, 19108 N 91ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19108 N 91ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 19108 N 91ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19108 N 91ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19108 N 91ST Lane has units with dishwashers.

