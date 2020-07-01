19108 N 91ST Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage guest parking

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath single level townhouse in high demand Westbrook Village active adult community! This floorplan is just perfect with large living room, eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, indoor laundry, BIG master suite, generous guest room, and private patio to enjoy enjoy your morning coffee! Direct entry from garage and courtyard facing entry close to guest parking and HOA maintains the landscaping! What more could you ask for! Please note, at least one occupant must be 45 years of age or over and no occupants under age 18 are permitted.