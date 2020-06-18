All apartments in Peoria
19052 N 83RD Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

19052 N 83RD Lane

19052 North 83rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19052 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy Arizona in this newly updated patio home. All newer ceramic tile greats you as you walk into the gracious home. All newer paint and updated fixtures will make you feel like you've walked into a newer home. Kitchen has been updated with newer quartz , countertops, fixtures. and has an eat in dining area as well as a formal dining area for enjoying family and friends. Cozy up to the fireplace while enjoying spectacular view of the golf course and stunning sunsets Spacious master with walk in closet and large shower. Home features newer washer and dryer now inside home . Even the 2 car garage has been painted. Custom window coverings. What a beautiful way to vacation at home. Close to clubhouse, community swimming pool and activities. 40+ For sale $290,000 Welcome to Arizona living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19052 N 83RD Lane have any available units?
19052 N 83RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19052 N 83RD Lane have?
Some of 19052 N 83RD Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19052 N 83RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19052 N 83RD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19052 N 83RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19052 N 83RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 19052 N 83RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19052 N 83RD Lane does offer parking.
Does 19052 N 83RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19052 N 83RD Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19052 N 83RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19052 N 83RD Lane has a pool.
Does 19052 N 83RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 19052 N 83RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19052 N 83RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19052 N 83RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
