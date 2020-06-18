19052 N 83RD Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Enjoy Arizona in this newly updated patio home. All newer ceramic tile greats you as you walk into the gracious home. All newer paint and updated fixtures will make you feel like you've walked into a newer home. Kitchen has been updated with newer quartz , countertops, fixtures. and has an eat in dining area as well as a formal dining area for enjoying family and friends. Cozy up to the fireplace while enjoying spectacular view of the golf course and stunning sunsets Spacious master with walk in closet and large shower. Home features newer washer and dryer now inside home . Even the 2 car garage has been painted. Custom window coverings. What a beautiful way to vacation at home. Close to clubhouse, community swimming pool and activities. 40+ For sale $290,000 Welcome to Arizona living