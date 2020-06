Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful rental for that active adult, affordable and so easy maintenance. $1350 plus 3% rental tax, Side by Side Fridge, W/D, (as is and will not be repaired or replaced), 55+ Golf, Swim, Tennis, Ceramic Tile , Oak Cabinets, Corian Counters, Shutters, Garage Cabinets, close to all the amenities one needs, $50 App Fee per Adult over 18, $175 Admin fee non-refundable.