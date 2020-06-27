15159 North 81st Avenue

Come and enjoy country living!!This amazing over an acre Peoria property is ready for you! Open floor plan perfect for you family and friends. Great room with fireplace open to kitchen and dining area. Large video theater room and much more. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
