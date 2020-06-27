All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 5 2019 at 12:06 PM

15159 North 81st Avenue

15159 North 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15159 North 81st Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
media room
Come and enjoy country living!!This amazing over an acre Peoria property is ready for you! Open floor plan perfect for you family and friends. Great room with fireplace open to kitchen and dining area. Large video theater room and much more.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15159 North 81st Avenue have any available units?
15159 North 81st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 15159 North 81st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15159 North 81st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15159 North 81st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15159 North 81st Avenue offer parking?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15159 North 81st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15159 North 81st Avenue have a pool?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15159 North 81st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15159 North 81st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15159 North 81st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15159 North 81st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
