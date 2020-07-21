15012 N 85TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Peoria is a beauty! Highly upgraded and in impeccable condition, just waiting for a new family. Featuring a 2 car garage, gravel front landscaping, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, and plantation shutters. This modern kitchen is equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, and granite countertops. The spacious master bedroom offers a private exit, lavish full bath with dual sinks, and walk-in closet. This perfect sized backyard is comprised of a covered patio, paved sitting area, and lots of potential for truly making it your own. Homes this nice dont last long. Schedule a showing today!