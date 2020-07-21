All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

15012 N 85TH Drive

15012 North 85th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15012 North 85th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Peoria is a beauty! Highly upgraded and in impeccable condition, just waiting for a new family. Featuring a 2 car garage, gravel front landscaping, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, and plantation shutters. This modern kitchen is equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, and granite countertops. The spacious master bedroom offers a private exit, lavish full bath with dual sinks, and walk-in closet. This perfect sized backyard is comprised of a covered patio, paved sitting area, and lots of potential for truly making it your own. Homes this nice dont last long. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15012 N 85TH Drive have any available units?
15012 N 85TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15012 N 85TH Drive have?
Some of 15012 N 85TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15012 N 85TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15012 N 85TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15012 N 85TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15012 N 85TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15012 N 85TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15012 N 85TH Drive offers parking.
Does 15012 N 85TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15012 N 85TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15012 N 85TH Drive have a pool?
No, 15012 N 85TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15012 N 85TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15012 N 85TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15012 N 85TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15012 N 85TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
