14565 N. 90th Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This beautiful home is a LAKESIDE PROPERTY inside a gated community. Located just minutes from the 101 loop shopping, movie theaters, & more. Upgrades galore throughout this family friendly layout.



The open kitchen features white washed cabinets and a breakfast bar. The tiled entry way leads into a formal living room and dining room. After dinner, relax in the family room near the fireplace or take in stunning views of the patio and lake. Entertain year-round on the covered patio, highlighted by a lush backyard and ducks on the lake.



Downstairs bedroom has a full bath for guests, grandma or nanny. Enjoy generous lake views from the upstairs Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom has double sinks, separate shower & garden tub.



Garage includes a workbench and additional refrigerator.

This beautiful home is a LAKESIDE PROPERTY inside a gated community. Located just minutes from the 101 loop shopping, movie theaters, & more. Upgrades galore throughout this family friendly layout.



The open kitchen features white washed cabinets and a breakfast bar. The tiled entry way leads into a formal living room and dining room. After dinner, relax in the family room near the fireplace or take in stunning views of the patio and lake. Entertain year-round on the covered patio, highlighted by a lush backyard and ducks on the lake.



Downstairs bedroom has a full bath for guests, grandma or nanny. Enjoy generous lake views from the upstairs Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom has double sinks, separate shower & garden tub.



Garage includes a workbench and additional refrigerator. Interior just painted with all neutral colors, New carpeting throughout, All appliances, NO SMOKING, pets with lessor approval