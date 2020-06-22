All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
14565 N. 90th Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14565 N. 90th Ln.

14565 N 90th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14565 N 90th Ln, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful home is a LAKESIDE PROPERTY inside a gated community. Located just minutes from the 101 loop shopping, movie theaters, & more. Upgrades galore throughout this family friendly layout.

The open kitchen features white washed cabinets and a breakfast bar. The tiled entry way leads into a formal living room and dining room. After dinner, relax in the family room near the fireplace or take in stunning views of the patio and lake. Entertain year-round on the covered patio, highlighted by a lush backyard and ducks on the lake.

Downstairs bedroom has a full bath for guests, grandma or nanny. Enjoy generous lake views from the upstairs Master Bedroom. Master Bathroom has double sinks, separate shower & garden tub.

Garage includes a workbench and additional refrigerator.
Garage includes a workbench and additional refrigerator. Interior just painted with all neutral colors, New carpeting throughout, All appliances, NO SMOKING, pets with lessor approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

