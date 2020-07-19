All apartments in Peoria
13665 N 85th Ln

13665 North 85th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13665 North 85th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic Peoria property in a quiet cul-de-sac with pool! Interior is in fantastic condition with custom paint, modern textured tile flooring, & 3 spacious bedrooms. Master suite has private door to backyard, walk-in closet, double sinks & separate shower with tub in bathroom. Large lot with amazing backyard featuring covered patio & sparkling pool! Owner providing pool maintenance! No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13665 N 85th Ln have any available units?
13665 N 85th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 13665 N 85th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13665 N 85th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13665 N 85th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13665 N 85th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 13665 N 85th Ln offer parking?
No, 13665 N 85th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13665 N 85th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13665 N 85th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13665 N 85th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13665 N 85th Ln has a pool.
Does 13665 N 85th Ln have accessible units?
No, 13665 N 85th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13665 N 85th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13665 N 85th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13665 N 85th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13665 N 85th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
