13665 N 85th Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool

Fantastic Peoria property in a quiet cul-de-sac with pool! Interior is in fantastic condition with custom paint, modern textured tile flooring, & 3 spacious bedrooms. Master suite has private door to backyard, walk-in closet, double sinks & separate shower with tub in bathroom. Large lot with amazing backyard featuring covered patio & sparkling pool! Owner providing pool maintenance! No pets please.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.