13067 W MINE Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

A GREAT RESORT VACATION HOME WITH TONS OF UPGRADES AND AMMENITIES! TRILOGY IS A 55+ GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOLS, TENNIS & SPA. THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME HAS KING SIZE BEDS, TV IN BEDROOMS AND GREAT ROOM, A DEN/OFFICE, DINING TABLE IN THE KITCHEN AND A FORMAL DINING TABLE AREA. UPGRADED MAPLE CABINETS WITH GRAINTE COUNTERTOPS, PANTRY, ROLL OUT SHELVES. TILED AND UPGRADED WOOD FLOORS AND WINDOW COVERINGS. A PRIVATE FRONT YARD COOL DECK PATIO, WITH PAVERS FROM FRONT TO BACKYARD. A GREAT PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH BUILT IN FIREPLACE ON COVERED PATIO,BUILT IN BBQ WITH SEATING,COOL DECK AND PAVERS, WITH BEAUTIFUL PATIO FURNITURE. THIS HOME LOOKS LIKE A MODEL HOME, WHAT A GREAT VACATION HOME RENTAL, JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES, EVERYTHING ELSE IS HERE!