13039 W RED FOX Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit parking garage

Wonderfully upgraded home in Trilogy at Vistancia. Paver walkway & courtyard leads you inside this 2 Bed + Den, 2 Bath home.. Light tile flooring throughout with upgraded carpet in both bedrooms. Granite slab counters, raised panel staggered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas range, under-cabinet lighting, reverse osmosis, and convenient pullout drawers! Master bath upgraded with tile surround at countertops and shower. Extended paver patio with gas firepit. 2'' blinds throughout, Great room& at Covered Patio, extended length garage, & more Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent