13039 W RED FOX Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

13039 W RED FOX Road

13039 West Red Fox Road · No Longer Available
Location

13039 West Red Fox Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
Wonderfully upgraded home in Trilogy at Vistancia. Paver walkway & courtyard leads you inside this 2 Bed + Den, 2 Bath home.. Light tile flooring throughout with upgraded carpet in both bedrooms. Granite slab counters, raised panel staggered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas range, under-cabinet lighting, reverse osmosis, and convenient pullout drawers! Master bath upgraded with tile surround at countertops and shower. Extended paver patio with gas firepit. 2'' blinds throughout, Great room& at Covered Patio, extended length garage, & more Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13039 W RED FOX Road have any available units?
13039 W RED FOX Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13039 W RED FOX Road have?
Some of 13039 W RED FOX Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13039 W RED FOX Road currently offering any rent specials?
13039 W RED FOX Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13039 W RED FOX Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13039 W RED FOX Road is pet friendly.
Does 13039 W RED FOX Road offer parking?
Yes, 13039 W RED FOX Road does offer parking.
Does 13039 W RED FOX Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13039 W RED FOX Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13039 W RED FOX Road have a pool?
No, 13039 W RED FOX Road does not have a pool.
Does 13039 W RED FOX Road have accessible units?
No, 13039 W RED FOX Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13039 W RED FOX Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13039 W RED FOX Road has units with dishwashers.
