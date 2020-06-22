All apartments in Peoria
12978 W CHUCKS Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12978 W CHUCKS Avenue

12978 West Chucks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12978 West Chucks Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
This beautiful 4 bedroom plus den Vistancia home in a gated community is built for entertaining. The entryway opens into the huge formal dining / living area and you're greeted by the 3 door slider that opens fully into a pavered patio. Across the patio and built in fire-pit are the gated pebbletec pool and manicured lawn. *Pool cleaning and exterminator included!!* Inside the split master floor plan is perfect for enjoying this master suite- complete with sitting area, enormous bathroom with his and hers sinks, walk in shower with custom tile work, and enough walk in closet space to amaze you! The chefs kitchen opens across the large granite island to the breakfast area and onto the family room complete with custom built-in entertainment center. Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue have any available units?
12978 W CHUCKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue have?
Some of 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12978 W CHUCKS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue offer parking?
No, 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue has a pool.
Does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12978 W CHUCKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
