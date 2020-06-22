12978 W CHUCKS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This beautiful 4 bedroom plus den Vistancia home in a gated community is built for entertaining. The entryway opens into the huge formal dining / living area and you're greeted by the 3 door slider that opens fully into a pavered patio. Across the patio and built in fire-pit are the gated pebbletec pool and manicured lawn. *Pool cleaning and exterminator included!!* Inside the split master floor plan is perfect for enjoying this master suite- complete with sitting area, enormous bathroom with his and hers sinks, walk in shower with custom tile work, and enough walk in closet space to amaze you! The chefs kitchen opens across the large granite island to the breakfast area and onto the family room complete with custom built-in entertainment center. Lessee to verify all information