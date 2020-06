Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SUPER CLEAN, MOVE IN READY TODAY HOME IN FANTASTIC GATED PEORIA NEIGHBORHOOD. HOME IS SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2.5, NEW PAINT AND CARPET, FANTASTIC OPEN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET, AND COUNTERTOP SPACE, GREAT APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRIDGE, LOVELY BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO, DESERT LANDSCAPING, EASY AND CLEAN, 2 CAR GARAGE AND NO NEIGHBOR TO ONE SIDE. HOUSE IS READY TO MOVE IN TODAY!!!!