Peoria, AZ
12856 West Palo Brea Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 6:06 PM

12856 West Palo Brea Lane

12856 Palo Brea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12856 Palo Brea Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY home in the sought after subdivision of Vistancia, across the street from Vistancia Elementary! Custom neutral paint, 20'' tile with a large, open Kitchen boasting Cherry cabinets, and an ISLAND with GRANITE counter tops. Nestled in a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, backing to the gorgeous Arizona desert with amazing mountain views all around. Internal FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM for each room in the home! Come enjoy all this subdivision has to offer: golf course, playgrounds, pool, spa, clubhouse and more!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane have any available units?
12856 West Palo Brea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane have?
Some of 12856 West Palo Brea Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12856 West Palo Brea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12856 West Palo Brea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12856 West Palo Brea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12856 West Palo Brea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane offer parking?
No, 12856 West Palo Brea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12856 West Palo Brea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12856 West Palo Brea Lane has a pool.
Does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane have accessible units?
No, 12856 West Palo Brea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12856 West Palo Brea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12856 West Palo Brea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
