Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

12828 W SPUR Drive

12828 West Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12828 West Spur Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
This home resides in an age restricted community and you must be 55 years old to rent. The only dates available are May 1, 2019 to Dec 31,2019. Jan through April 2020 is already booked. See supplement for rates. Beautiful Montis on an oversized Corner Lot w/ complete privacy. Gorgeous Mature Palms & Oleanders throughout the front & back. Spacious Flagstone Front Courtyard. Inside there are Plantation Shutters throughout. Kitchen is complete w/ Staggered Dark Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Pullout drawers for convenience. Den has built-in wall unit plus sound reducing glass wall. Backyard features spacious Covered Patio w/ Built-in BBQ Island. This home is super clean and has all the amenities you expect for a resort style vacation. Seasonal Rental Rates:
Oct 2000 p/month utilities included with caps
Nov and Dec are $2300 Per month utilities included with caps. January through April $2600 per month, Utilities included (Caps are $150 for electricity, $60 for Gas, and $100 for water anything over, tenant responsible to pay)
May through Sep is $1450 per month, and tenant reimburses for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12828 W SPUR Drive have any available units?
12828 W SPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12828 W SPUR Drive have?
Some of 12828 W SPUR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12828 W SPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12828 W SPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12828 W SPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12828 W SPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12828 W SPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12828 W SPUR Drive offers parking.
Does 12828 W SPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12828 W SPUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12828 W SPUR Drive have a pool?
No, 12828 W SPUR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12828 W SPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 12828 W SPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12828 W SPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12828 W SPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
