12828 W SPUR Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

This home resides in an age restricted community and you must be 55 years old to rent. The only dates available are May 1, 2019 to Dec 31,2019. Jan through April 2020 is already booked. See supplement for rates. Beautiful Montis on an oversized Corner Lot w/ complete privacy. Gorgeous Mature Palms & Oleanders throughout the front & back. Spacious Flagstone Front Courtyard. Inside there are Plantation Shutters throughout. Kitchen is complete w/ Staggered Dark Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Pullout drawers for convenience. Den has built-in wall unit plus sound reducing glass wall. Backyard features spacious Covered Patio w/ Built-in BBQ Island. This home is super clean and has all the amenities you expect for a resort style vacation. Seasonal Rental Rates:

Oct 2000 p/month utilities included with caps

Nov and Dec are $2300 Per month utilities included with caps. January through April $2600 per month, Utilities included (Caps are $150 for electricity, $60 for Gas, and $100 for water anything over, tenant responsible to pay)

May through Sep is $1450 per month, and tenant reimburses for all utilities.