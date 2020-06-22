12828 N. 85th Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Peoria home with No HOA and 3-car garage! Spacious single level floor-plan with tons of space! Vaulted ceilings, great kitchen with island, big bay window/breakfast nook and oak cabinets. Large living & family rooms and master suite with walk-in closet. Awesome backyard features grass lawn, cozy covered patio, work/storage shed and gazebo with ceiling fan. Quiet neighborhood, close to school and shopping. Great Peoria School district! Come check out your new home! NO PETS PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.