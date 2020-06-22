All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

12828 N. 85th Ave.

12828 North 85th Avenue · (602) 368-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12828 North 85th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Peoria home with No HOA and 3-car garage! Spacious single level floor-plan with tons of space! Vaulted ceilings, great kitchen with island, big bay window/breakfast nook and oak cabinets. Large living & family rooms and master suite with walk-in closet. Awesome backyard features grass lawn, cozy covered patio, work/storage shed and gazebo with ceiling fan. Quiet neighborhood, close to school and shopping. Great Peoria School district! Come check out your new home! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

