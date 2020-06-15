12731 W JASMINE Trail

Amenities

THIS PROPERTY IS IN AN ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Civitas model with pool and spa. If you like to enjoy the Arizona outdoors, this is the house for you. The open floor plan makes this one of the most popular models at Trilogy. Great room concept with a fireplace. Kitchen has staggered cherry, cabinets,beautiful granite countertops, back splash and more. Baths are upgraded with tile and raised vanities. Den has built in desk and glass doors to close off the den for privacy or to be used for a third bedroom. Outside has extended covered patio, pool, spa, lovely enclosed courtyard with a rod iron gate as you enter the home. Rent varies with time of year you rent and the length of the stay. Call for rates. ONLY ONE PARKING PLACE IN GARAGE IS AVAILABLE. Rented 1/1 - 4/30/2019.