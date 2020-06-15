All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

12731 W JASMINE Trail

12731 West Jasmine Trail · (623) 512-2944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12731 West Jasmine Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
THIS PROPERTY IS IN AN ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Civitas model with pool and spa. If you like to enjoy the Arizona outdoors, this is the house for you. The open floor plan makes this one of the most popular models at Trilogy. Great room concept with a fireplace. Kitchen has staggered cherry, cabinets,beautiful granite countertops, back splash and more. Baths are upgraded with tile and raised vanities. Den has built in desk and glass doors to close off the den for privacy or to be used for a third bedroom. Outside has extended covered patio, pool, spa, lovely enclosed courtyard with a rod iron gate as you enter the home. Rent varies with time of year you rent and the length of the stay. Call for rates. ONLY ONE PARKING PLACE IN GARAGE IS AVAILABLE. Rented 1/1 - 4/30/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12731 W JASMINE Trail have any available units?
12731 W JASMINE Trail has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12731 W JASMINE Trail have?
Some of 12731 W JASMINE Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12731 W JASMINE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12731 W JASMINE Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12731 W JASMINE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12731 W JASMINE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12731 W JASMINE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12731 W JASMINE Trail does offer parking.
Does 12731 W JASMINE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12731 W JASMINE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12731 W JASMINE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 12731 W JASMINE Trail has a pool.
Does 12731 W JASMINE Trail have accessible units?
No, 12731 W JASMINE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12731 W JASMINE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12731 W JASMINE Trail has units with dishwashers.
